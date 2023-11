YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 75-year-old Youngstown man who was reported missing Wednesday night was found safe in Pittsburgh, according to family.

A missing adult alert was issued Wednesday night after he reportedly left his home at 11 a.m. and then didn’t return.

Police noted that the last time he went missing, he was found in Pennsylvania.

A family member told WKBN that the man had been taken to the hospital for an evaluation.