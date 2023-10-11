YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials with Mill Creek Metro Parks have released the initial number of deer harvested in an effort to manage the deer population.

In the first 10 days of the controlled hunt, 38 deer were harvested. It’s all being done with archery equipment at this point. Firearms will not be allowed until December and January.

Of the 38, 28 were doe’s, five were antlered, and five were button bucks. They were taken in seven different areas including Hitchcock Woods and Huntington Woods.

All were harvested outside of Mill Creek Park. Six hunters were listed as harvesting more than one deer, including one who harvested four.