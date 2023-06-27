YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As of Tuesday, a trail in Mill Creek Park will be closed for approximately 45 days.

Beginning June 27, East Cohasset Trail in Mill Creek Park will be closed for a trail rehabilitation project. The trail is 1.2 miles long with views of Lake Cohasset and the Suspension Bridge. It is moderately difficult with slight grades, according to Mill Creek MetroPark hiking guidelines.

Work will consist of necessary earthwork, installation of stormwater conduit, installation of aggregate trail surface and miscellaneous related items.

The project is expected to last approximately 45 days in total, barring any inclement weather

that would delay or prolong the anticipated project schedule.