YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Winter weather hikers, ski, and sledding enthusiasts delight; Mill Creek Park has announced its winter vehicular road closures with recreational winter fun in mind.

Effective Friday, December 8, the following roads in Mill Creek Park will be closed to vehicular traffic during the winter months:

High Drive, between Chestnut Hill Drive and West Cohasset Drive

Chestnut Hill Drive, between Canfield Road and High Drive

Calvary Run Drive, between Belle Vista Avenue and Milton Avenue

When closed to vehicular traffic, these roads are available for recreational use for hiking, cross-country skiing and sledding.

Aside from recreational opportunities, the benefits of winter road closures include cost savings associated with snow/ice removal as well as a reduction of negative environmental impacts from deicing salt, according to the MetroParks.

All roads will reopen in the spring when the weather permits.

As a reminder, Jaime Yohman, Mill Creek MetroParks community engagement director, says in a press release, “In the winter months, snow and ice can create slippery roadway conditions. Roads with limited shoulders, lack of guardrails, and steep grades can become increasingly hazardous for motorists. Always use caution when driving on MetroParks roads.”