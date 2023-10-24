YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks has given an update on its controlled deer hunt.

For the third week of the harvest, another 23 deer were killed. That number is down from week two when 37 deer were killed.

Thirty deer were also killed on October 11 by sharpshooters with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Week one results showed 26 deer were harvested, bringing the three-week total to 116 deer harvested so far.

These controlled hunts started on October 1 as part of an effort to reduce the number of deer in the park.

Last Friday, the first shipment of venison from the deer hunt was delivered to Second Harvest Food Bank. The 1,100 pounds will provide 750 meals, according to Second Harvest Executive Director Michael Iberis.