YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The numbers are in for the second week of the controlled deer hunt in Mill Creek MetroParks.

More deer were harvested during the second week of the controlled hunt than during the first week.

The park’s officials are reporting that 26 deer were harvested from Oct. 1 through 7, which was the first week of the controlled hunt.

During the second week, 38 deer were harvested, marking an increase of 46%. These deer were taken using archery equipment.

On Oct. 11, 30 deer were also killed as part of a targeted removal program by sharpshooters with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, bringing the total number of deer killed or harvested to 94.