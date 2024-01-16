YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health — Youngstown is hiring to fill a staffing demand, saying sign-on bonuses are available for nurses.

The company has two hiring events planned this month to fill nursing positions in the med-surg and progressive care units at all three Mahoning Valley hospitals. Mercy Health is currently hiring for roles in nursing, nursing support, lab services, home and hospice care, imaging, respiratory, pharmacy, surgical services, sterile processing and more.

According to Mercy Health, increased sign-on bonuses are available for experienced RNs, including a $20,000 sign-on bonus for day-shift nurses and a $30,000 sign-on bonus for night-shift nurses serving select units at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown and St. Joseph Warren Hospitals. Nurses must have at least 16 months experience to qualify.

Stacie Call, chief nursing officer for Mercy Health – Lorain and Youngstown, said the shortage is driven by an aging nursing workforce, increased retirements and a lack of sufficient nursing school enrollment to meet the demand.

“As a result, med-surg and intermediate units often struggle to fill vacant positions and may experience staffing challenges. At Mercy Health, we recognize the need to motivate and engage experienced nurses to become a part of these units and share their knowledge in caring for our community,” said Call.

Mercy Health is hosting two walk-in hiring events in which applicants can meet with hiring managers, interview and learn more about Mercy Health job opportunities, with the possibility of on-the-spot job offers:

Jan. 17

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

1044 Belmont Avenue Youngstown, OH 44501

Jan. 31

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

St. Joseph Warren Hospital

667 Eastland Ave Warren, OH 44485

No appointment is necessary. Candidates should bring multiple copies of their resume and be prepared to interview.

More information on available jobs is on Mercy Health’s website.