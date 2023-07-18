YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health is hosting a series of walk-in hiring events across the Mahoning Valley this month.

Applicants can meet with hiring managers in various departments, interview and learn more about Mercy Health job opportunities, with the possibility of on-the-spot job offers.

Mercy Health is currently hiring for roles in nursing, nursing support, lab services, home and hospice care, imaging, respiratory, pharmacy, surgical services, sterile processing and more.

The following employment events are scheduled:

Wednesday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Joseph Warren Hospital, 667 Eastland Ave., Warren, OH



St. Joseph Warren Hospital, 667 Eastland Ave., Warren, OH Wednesday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, 1044 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, OH

No appointment is necessary, and walk-in applicants are welcome. Candidates should bring multiple copies of their resume and be prepared to interview.