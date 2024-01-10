YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The start of a new year tends to be busy for area healthcare facilities, especially for respiratory illnesses such as colds and influenza. The increases in COVID-19 and RSV over the last month or so have added to that.

“It’s hard to know if we’re at our peak or we’re on our way down, but we certainly are at a high number,” said Dr. James Kravec with Mercy Health.

The Ohio Department of Health is listing influenza activity as “very high” with the northeast part of the state leading with the most hospitalized cases, but Kravec said the majority of patients don’t have to be admitted.

“Most patients really can be seen in either the primary care office, the walk-in care or taken care of at home by themselves,” Kravec said.

Kravec said those who feel sick should start by contacting their primary care physician or provider or go to a local walk-in care facility. Mercy Health has nine of them scattered around the area.

“Walk-in care sites are really an extension of the primary care office. It’s billed the same. So from a cost standpoint, it’s the same. It tends to be fast. Quick in and quick out,” Kravec said.

Kravec admits there are those patients who believe going to the emergency room will get them seen faster than at another clinic, but Kravec said ER visits are usually much more expensive and patients will have to wait while more urgent cases are seen.

“If you come in this time of year with something that’s not necessarily an emergency or less of an emergency than other patients, it’s going to be a longer wait,” Kravec said.