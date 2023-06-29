YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fifty doctors will be welcomed to Mercy Health next month as a part of Youngstown’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) Program, according to a news release from Mercy Health.

The 50 incoming residents will be across 10 residency programs and two fellowship programs. This new class includes residents in the specialties of internal medicine, family medicine, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, general dentistry, emergency medicine, otolaryngology, transitional year and pharmacy.

Mercy Health is also introducing a new rural path to its GME program as part of the ministry’s commitment to growing rural healthcare access. This will give family medicine residents interested in rural health care the opportunity to train in a rural setting and address the unique health disparities facing patients in these communities. The program will operate out of Mercy Health – Columbiana Primary Care.

“Mercy Health is focused on building a GME program that is at the forefront of medical education and ensures the people of the Mahoning Valley have access to high-quality health care, which starts with educating residents we hope will stay in the Valley. We are excited to welcome these new physicians to the Youngstown community and grow the number of doctors we have to treat our patients. We are also excited to welcome Mercy Health graduate medical education to Columbiana County to further extend our mission and grow our existing presence in that county,” said Dr. Jim Kravec, chief clinical officer for Mercy Health.

The doctors will be brought in on July 1.