YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Education Association is set to sit down with Youngstown City Schools Monday morning after they issued a 10-day strike notice last week.

“We’re hopeful that the Board understands the urgency to get this done so our students can begin the school year with their teachers,” YEA spokesperson Jim Courim said.

The two groups will meet at New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown at 8 a.m. Monday.

According to a press release from the YEA, there is a possibility teachers and the Youngstown Board of Education emerges from the meeting with a deal.

“YEA has always advocated for a swift, student-centered negotiation,” said Courim.

The contract between YEA and BOE expired on June 30.