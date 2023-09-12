YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police detectives are still looking for information on the city’s latest homicide.

Officers found a man dead inside a home in the 2000 block of Summer Street, near the Youngstown Playhouse. He’d been shot.

While detectives continue searching for suspects, they are thanking the community for offering information about the case. Mayor Tito Brown says the public plays a crucial role in solving crimes.

“Our hearts go out to those who are victims of these crimes, and our sympathy goes out to the families,” Brown said. “But I’m still encouraging the community to continue doing what you’re doing. I think the community is realizing we can have a drop in crime, and they are seeing that,” Brown said.

Last night’s victim has still not been identified. This is the eighth homicide since the end of July and the fourteenth so far this year this year.