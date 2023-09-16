YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A marathon negotiating session on Friday that stretched into the early morning hours of Saturday ended with the Youngstown teachers still on strike.

The session between negotiators for the Youngstown Education Association and the Youngstown School Board began at 11 a.m. Friday and ended at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Despite 13-and-a-half hours of discussions, no agreement on a new contract was reached.

The negotiations will resume at noon on Saturday.

“They feel they’ve made progress,” said YEA spokesman Jim Courim on the status of the teachers’ negotiating team.

The negotiations are taking place at East High School and Courim, along with 70 other teachers, remained on the picket line outside the school until the talks were over.

No one representing the school board has been available to comment on the status of the negotiations.

The teachers have been on strike since Sept. 23. Saturday will mark the 25th day of the walkout.