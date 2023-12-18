YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Whister Winford Jr. has a criminal justice degree.

He also has a drug and alcohol problem fueling a criminal record dating back to 1979.

The 64-year-old Winford was sentenced Monday to 15 months in prison by Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court following earlier guilty pleas to charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fourth-degree felony.

The charges stem from a March 25 high-speed chase on the South Side of Youngstown — a chase Winford told the judge he doesn’t remember.

“Your honor, I have to be completely honest with you,” Winford told the judge. “I don’t even remember getting in the car.”

Free on bond pending his sentencing and wearing a dress shirt, sweater vest and bow tie, Winford told the judge he has no excuses for his behavior that night when police tried to pull over a car he was driving at Rosedale and West Glenaven avenues for a traffic violation.

He refused to stop until he crashed at Erie and East Glenaven avenues. He ran from the car before police were able to catch him.

For someone with a criminal justice degree, Judge Donofrio said, he should have known had he stopped for the police, he would probably not be in court.

“All you had to do was stop your car when the cops told you to stop,” the judge said.

While saying he had no excuses for his conduct, Winford was also quick to add that he has a bed waiting for him in a rehabilitation facility in Louisville, Ky., should the judge grant him probation. Prosecutors were recommending a period of incarceration to be determined by the judge. A presentence investigation by the Adult Parole Authority also recommended a prison sentence.

“It’s important for me to be sober, not to get out of jail, but to save my life,” Winford said.

Winford said he had plans in life when he graduated high school from Cardinal Mooney in 1979 and wanted to go to law school after he got his criminal justice degree.

But problems with alcohol and drugs interfered with those plans and he also had to grapple with finding a way to support himself in the post-Black Monday economic landscape gripping the city after the wave of steel mill closings that began in 1977.

“I just got impatient and was tired of looking for a job,” Winford said.

Judge Donofrio said Winford did not make things easy for him because of how well he was dressed and how articulate he was when he spoke.

But the judge added that Winford’s conduct was “egregious,” because he endangered himself, the police and any innocent person who might have been driving in the area when Winford was being chased.

“These kinds of cases are horrible,” Judge Donofrio said.

“You’re very good at making bad choices,” Judge Donofrio told him before handing down his sentence.