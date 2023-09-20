YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police found a semiautomatic rifle and a handgun on Tuesday inside the car of a man who is wanted on a warrant, reports state.

Eugene Thompkins, 32, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reports said officers spotted Thompkins around 3:10 p.m. driving a car on West Avondale Avenue and pulled him over at 3200 Market St. because of his warrant.

When Thompkins got out of the car police went to search and found a bulletproof vest under his shirt, reports said. Thompkins also told police there were some “big guns” in the car, reports state.

Police searched the car and found marijuana, a digital scale, a .38-caliber revolver in the center console and an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle on the floor in the back seat.

Thompkins has a warrant from municipal court for a domestic violence charge. The charge was filed Sept. 22, 2022, according to court records.