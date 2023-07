YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a man was treated for a gunshot wound early today at St. Elizabeth Health Center after a fight on a South Side street.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the victim was in a fight in the middle of the 400 block of Almyra Avenue when he was shot in the leg.

The victim is expected to recover, Simon said. Simon added he has not been very cooperative.