YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –Tillman Douglas Tuesday blamed himself for the 2020 shooting at a South Side home that sent his brother to prison.

Douglas told Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, just before he was sentenced to two and a half years probation on a felonious assault charge, that the shooting in which no one was injured is his fault because he was cheating on his girlfriend at the time.

They are still together, and she is the mother of one of his children.

Douglas and his brother, Richard Sherman, 32, were both charged with four counts of felonious assault. Youngstown police said the pair were involved in a shooting Oct. 12, 2020, at a Palmer Avenue home where someone fired several shots at a car with four people inside.

A woman in the car, who was Douglas’ ex-girlfriend, had fought with Douglas’ current girlfriend the night before and was back to fight again when the shots were fired. No one was hurt.

Sherman pleaded guilty to felonious assault for firing a gun and was sentenced Oct. 22 to five years in prison. He was also sentenced to 15 years to life in prison the same day for an unrelated murder Oct. 16, 2020, at an Austintown apartment complex. Court records do not show if those sentences are consecutive to each other.

Prosecutors agreed at the time of the plea they would leave it up to the judge to determine the sentence for Douglas, but they did dismiss a firearm specification with the charge, which would have led to an automatic prison term.

Douglas was present at the shooting but did not fire a gun, said his attorney, Holly Hanni.

Douglas said it was his fault the situation even happened. He said he took responsibility.

“Because of my ways, this never would have happened, “Douglas said. “I was going back and forth between two women.”

He said the situation was “crazy” and led to “confusion.”

Assistant Prosecutor Joe Maxin said he decided to drop the firearm specification for Douglas because the defense was prepared to call his brother to testify that he was the only person who had a gun while other witnesses would back up that testimony, or even say Douglas wasn’t there in the first place.

“It would’ve been a very convoluted set of facts for a jury,” Maxin said.

Judge Durkin said he decided on probation for Douglas because he has a minor criminal record and also has a good job as the head chef at a local restaurant. He did say that if Douglas violates the terms of his probation, he could be sentenced to anywhere from two to 12 years in prison.