YOUNGTSOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to stealing a gun from an East Side home was sentenced to at least six years in prison.

Michael Campbell, 42, received a sentence of six to seven and a half years in prison from Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of aggravated burglary with a firearm specification.

Campbell was charged Feb. 10 by city police after a man came to the police department to make a report that his gun was stolen on Jan. 25.

The man told police Campbell was in his home looking for a ride when he went to another room. When he returned, a 9mm semiautomatic handgun he had on his coffee table was gone and so was Campbell, reports said.

A grand jury indicted Campbell on March 9. He pleaded guilty September 25.

Campbell apologized before he was sentenced.

“I just want to say I’m sorry to the victim,” he said. “This isn’t the kind of person I am.”