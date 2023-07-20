YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who was arrested in October by Austintown police on a gun charge was sentenced Wednesday to seven and a half years in federal prison.

Malcolm Dyer, 24, received the sentence from U.S. Judge Sara Lioi in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Dyer pleaded guilty to the charge in February. The case was transferred to federal court in November after he was arrested by Austintown police Oct. 11.

Reports said Dyer was a passenger in a car that was pulled over about 8:30 p.m. for a traffic violation

after turning from South Raccoon Road onto Mahoning Avenue.

Reports said when police went to talk to Dyer, they noticed a handgun in his pants.

The gun had been reported stolen by Boardman police, reports said.

Dyer is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2018 drug conviction from the Fayette County Common Pleas Court in Pennsylvania.

A sentencing memorandum by Dyer’s attorney said Dyer had been in juvenile detention from the ages of 15 to 18 and his adult convictions after he was released.

Additionally, Dyer’s brother, Cameron Dyer, was murdered in August at a gas station on Logan Avenue. The memorandum said that has affected his brother “deeply,” and he has always carried a gun since the death of his brother.