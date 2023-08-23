YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who was arrested by Liberty police during a chase was sentenced Tuesday to over six years in federal prison for a gun police said he had with him.

Samson Snowden, 33, received a 77-month prison sentence in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio by U.S. Judge Sara Lioi after he pleaded guilty April 25 to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Part of Snowden’s sentence will run consecutive to another sentence he is receiving in Cuyahoga County, according to court records.

A criminal complaint was filed against Samson in May 2022 following a March 2021 chase in Liberty.

Liberty police reports said Snowden ran from officers during a traffic stop in the parking lot of a Belmont Avenue hotel. Police later found the SUV he was driving abandoned.

Inside the SUV, police found two 9mm semiautomatic pistols.

At the time Snowden ran, he was wanted on a drug charge from Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. He was eventually caught and served a six-month prison sentence in that case.

Snowden is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2011 drug conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.