YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to wounding a woman in a 2021 shooting on the South Side was sentenced Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to seven to nine years in prison.

Judge Anthony Donofrio handed down the sentence to Damon Jefferson, 29, of Youngstown, who pleaded guilty June 8 to a charge of felonious assault.

The sentence was recommended by the attorneys in the case and upheld by Judge Donofrio.

Jefferson was arrested by police shortly after they were called about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 29, 2021, to a home in the 2900 block of Rush Boulevard and found a woman had been wounded there.

Police never released a motive but did say that the victim was Jefferson’s girlfriend. She was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center for her wounds.

Jefferson had been free on $45,000 bond that was posted shortly after his arraignment in Youngstown Municipal Court before the case was bound over to a grand jury.

The victim told Judge Donofrio the shooting has left her scarred. She suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and her daughter also has to go to counseling and is afraid to leave her mother.

The victim said she was shot six times.

“Going through this has been very traumatic,” she said.

Defense attorney Lou DeFabio asked the judge to abide by the sentencing agreement. He said his client stayed out of trouble while he was on bond and worked and went to school.

Jefferson apologized and said he wants to get his sentence over with and get his life back on track.

“I’m not a violent person,” Jefferson said. “I regret not making the right decision.”