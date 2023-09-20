YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who pleaded guilty in August to shooting at a house was sentenced to at least four years in prison on Wednesday.

Dante Miller, 19, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

Miller pleaded guilty Aug. 8 to a charge of improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone.

The attorneys in the case recommended a sentence of three to four and a half years plus an additional year for a firearm specification.

Miller was accused of shooting at a house May 17 on the South Side. No one was injured.

Miller’s attorney Tom Zena told the judge that just before the shooting, his client was walking on the street when he was shot.

Zena said things then get hazy from there but Miller got into a car with his cousin and two other people and tried to find who shot Miller. At some point, a house got shot up.

Reports said police responded to the gunshots in the 200 block of East Avondale Avenue and chased the car Miller was in until it crashed into a tree on Cambridge Avenue.

The other three occupants of the car ran, as did Miller, who called his mother, Zena said. His mother drove him to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be treated for his gunshot wound, Zena said.

Miller was taken into custody after the hospital informed police of Miller’s wound, Zena said. Reports said police found four guns inside the car Miller was in. At the shooting scene, police found over 30 shell casings, reports said.

Miller did not fire a gun but he was charged under the accomplice statute, Zena said.

“This is a perfect example of why people shouldn’t settle things with guns,” Judge Krichbaum said. “I think this kind of thing is disgusting and I think the time negotiated in the case is woefully inadequate.”

Miller apologized, saying he did not set a good example for his younger siblings.

“I can’t be a role model for them if I’m in jail,” Miller said. “I made a mistake, your honor. I wholeheartedly regret it.”

Judge Krichbaum said he was impressed with Miller’s statement and even though he felt the agreed-upon sentence was too low, he was going to honor the agreement. He did say, however, that prison is definitely necessary.

“This stuff has to stop and the only way it stops is if people understand I’m going down and my family will suffer for what I did,” Judge Krichbaum said.