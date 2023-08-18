YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man whose phone was found with images of child pornography on it during a sex sting last year was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison.

Jeremiah Torrence, 33, of Akron, received the sentence from U.S. Judge J. Philip Calabrese after he pleaded guilty May 2 to charges of enticement, possession of images depicting child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The charges stem from an arrest last August when Torrence was taken into custody as part of an undercover sex sting by the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force.

Officers there found images of child and infant pornography on his phone and the case was referred to the FBI.

A criminal complaint was filed against Torrence Oct. 21 and he was indicted Nov. 17 by a federal grand jury.