YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with punching the manager of a fast food restaurant because he waited too long for his food was placed on probation.

Jerrell Shorter, 27, also received a suspended 180-day jail sentence with credit for three days served from Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court Monday after he pleaded no contest and was found guilty of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

A charge of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed as part of his plea.

Shorter is accused of punching the manager of the restaurant on W. Midlothian Blvd on Aug. 24, 2022, because he was upset he waited too long for his food.

Reports said the manager told police, who were called about 6:20 p.m., that a customer was irate because his order took too long and that he should not have to pay for it.

When the manager told the customer, later identified as Shorter, that he needed a receipt to get a free meal, Shorter became more upset, threw his food on the ground, and then punched the manager in the face, reports said.

Shorter was gone when police arrived. The manager declined medical attention.

Shorter was arrested on warrants for the case in December.