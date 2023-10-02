YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man told police Friday someone shot at him inside a North Side bar and also shot out his tire when he drove away.

Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the emergency room of St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue, where a man told officers he was in a bar in the 1500 block of Logan Avenue when he got in a fight with someone.

The man was shot at and he ran outside, got in his car, and drove away, reports said. Reports said someone continued firing a gun at him and one of his tires was hit.

Reports said a tire on the man’s car was shredded by a bullet, and police found another bullet hole in the car.

The man drove to the hospital because he thought he may have been hit, but reports said he was not injured.