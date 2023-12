YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man told police Tuesday he was robbed of over $48,000 while he was trying to buy jewelry on the West Side.

Reports said the man came to the police station just after 4 p.m. and told an officer he was at a store in the 2600 block of Mahoning Avenue to meet someone to buy jewelry when someone robbed him of the cash at gunpoint.

The remainder of the narrative on the incident report is blacked out. Detectives are investigating.