YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was just released from prison after serving a sentence on a probation violation for a felony domestic violence charge was arrested Monday and charged with felony domestic violence.

Justin Fry Starrett, 30, who has addresses in Youngstown and New Castle, Pa., was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on the domestic violence charge, a fourth-degree felony, and also a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1600 block of Mayfield Avenue on the West Side for a report of a fight, and when they arrived, a woman there at first told police nothing was going on.

The woman then told police that she argued with Fry Starrett and he punched and head-butted her after she dropped a dinner plate while making her daughter something to eat.

Fry Starrett ran through several backyards after he saw police and was stunned with an electronic weapon in a nearby yard and taken into custody.

The woman told police that Fry Starrett had recently been released from prison.

Court records show that Fry Starett was sentenced Jan. 25 to nine months in prison for a probation violation on a fourth-degree felony domestic violence charge. He had pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to the charge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court and was placed on three years probation before he was rearrested on the parole violation.

As part of his prison sentence, Fry Starrett was placed on two years of parole.