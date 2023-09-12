YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Uniontown man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of strangulation was sentenced Tuesday to a year in prison.

Jorge Morales, 28, received the sentence for the third-degree felony from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The sentence was recommended by the attorneys in the case and Judge Krichbaum upheld their recommendation.

Morales was indicted by a grand jury after he was arrested April 30 by Boardman police who were responding to a fight call in the 1400 block of Turnberry Drive.

Reports said the woman told police that Morales pinned her against a wall and choked her. Reports said she had red marks around her neck.

Morales was found by police running on nearby Lockwood Boulevard, where he was taken into custody. He was free on bond until his sentencing.