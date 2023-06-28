YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty in May to firing several shots at a car in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday to four and a half years in prison.

James Tubbs, 26, of Youngstown, received the sentence from Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Tubbs pleaded guilty May 18 to two counts of aggravated assault plus a three-year firearm specification.

Tubbs was originally charged with two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications for shooting at a car July 3, 2020, that had two people inside.

Police said Tubbs and the driver of the car had gotten into a minor argument over a fender bender on the East Side and punches were thrown.

The other man drove away but Tubbs followed him and fired several shots at his car, police said.

Police found at least four bullet holes in the car. No one was injured. Police found several shell casings on McGuffey Road the next day.

Tubbs was originally charged July 9, 2020, in municipal court but he was not arrested until March 2022 when he turned himself in to police.

