YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty Wednesday to leading city police on a chase was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Monty Robinson, 21, of Youngstown, received the sentence from Judge Maureen Sweeney after he pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

The charge stems from a March 6 arrest.

An officer on his way to a call about an injured person just after 2 p.m. saw an SUV with Robinson behind the wheel that was in the turning lane at Hillman Street and West Indianola Avenue, reports said. Reports said it appeared that Robinson was sleeping, and when the officer looked inside, he saw a bag of crack cocaine next to the gear shift.

The officer knocked on the window, woke up Robinson, and told him to shut the SUV off. Instead, Robinson drove away, reports said.

The officer followed at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour, reports said, before Robinson collided with another vehicle at South and East Indianola avenues, got out of the SUV, and ran away.

Police tried to use their stun guns on Robinson, but they would not work because he was wearing multiple layers of clothing. He was eventually tackled in a nearby yard, reports said.