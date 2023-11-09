YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man pleaded guilty to a sex offense and was sentenced before his case was set to go to trial.

Talmadge Kyzer pleaded guilty to a charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, before his case was set to go to trial Oct. 30, according to an entry filed in court Nov. 3.

As part of a plea agreement, Kyzer will spend nine months in prison and will be categorized as a Tier 1 sex offender. The sentence also includes a mandatory five years of probation

The victim did not object to the resolution of the case, according to court documents.

Kyzer was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury in August on the charge related to the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl.

Kyzer was reportedly at a backyard party in Struthers in June where he touched the girl inappropriately while he was inside the house with her, according to a police report.

The child screamed and another adult came in. The child’s mother went to police immediately.

When Kyzer reported to the police department on June 22, reports say he said, “I am here because I touch a young girl the other day [sic].”

Police said Kyzer smelled of alcohol and also admitted to being drunk at the party.