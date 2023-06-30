YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man has been charged with two counts of felonious assault after reports said he rammed a car Wednesday in a hospital parking lot with a woman and small child inside.

Kahn Matthews, 25, is also charged with two counts of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He has yet to be taken into custody.

Reports said a MetroHealth police officer on foot patrol at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday saw a car smash into an SUV at the Belmont Avenue campus of St. Elizabeth Health Center, and stated the collision looked to be intentional.

When the officer went over to ask if anything was wrong, the driver of the car, who reports said was Matthews, rolled down his window, said, “Nothing’s going on,” and drove away.

The woman told police that Matthews followed her to the hospital.

Neither the woman nor the child was injured.