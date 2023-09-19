Editor’s note: This story fixes a typo in the headline regarding the plea. We regret the error.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A grocery delivery driver accused of hitting a woman with his car after an argument pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Timothy Lucas, 52, of East Liverpool, entered his pleas before Magistrate James Melone to charges of vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony, and failure to stop after an accident, a fifth-degree felony.

A trial date of Oct. 22 before Judge Durkin was set.

Lucas is accused of hitting a woman with a car July 24 at a Four Seasons Trail home in Struthers.

Reports said Lucas admitted hitting the woman but said it was her fault because she stuck her arm out.

The woman was treated at the scene for her injuries, reports said.

A grand jury indicted Lucas earlier this month.