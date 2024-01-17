YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to child pornography charges.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Derrick Earvin, 24, who was arrested last week on a warrant after he was indicted by a grand jury on charges of illegal use or a minor in a nudity-oriented performance and pandering obscenity.

A grand jury indicted Earvin Jan. 4.

Police searched Earvin’s Arcadia Lane home in May after receiving several tips from the state Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Several electronic devices were found during the search that showed sexual abuse of children, police said.

Earvin is set for a March 11 trial before Judge Anthony Donofrio.