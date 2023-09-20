YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to taking a gun from an East Side home.

Michael Campbell, 42, entered his plea to a first-degree charge of aggravated burglary with a firearm specification before Judge Maureen Sweeney.

The attorneys in the case are recommending a sentence of six to seven years. Sentencing will be held at a later date.

Campbell was charged Feb. 10 by city police after a man came to the police department to make a report that his gun was stolen on Jan. 25.

The man told police Campbell was in his home looking for a ride when he went to another room. When he returned, a 9mm semiautomatic handgun he had on his coffee table was gone and so was Campbell, reports said.

A grand jury indicted Campbell on March 9.