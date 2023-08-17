YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man pulled over in 2022 by Austintown police for an obstructed license plate sticker pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to a gun charge related to that stop.

Douglas Stout, 42, entered a guilty plea in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before Judge David A. Ruiz to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 14 before Judge Ruiz.

The charge stems from an Aug. 1, 2022. traffic stop by Austintown police on South Meridian Road. Reports said a tinted license plate cover on the back of his truck was covering up the county sticker on his plate.

An officer went to talk to Stout and could smell marijuana coming from his truck, reports said. Stout admitted to having a small amount of marijuana in the truck but said he did not have a gun.

Police searched the truck and found a loaded semiautomatic handgun underneath the driver’s seat.

Stout is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2002 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court because of a conviction for trafficking in marijuana.

He was indicted Sept. 15, 2022, by a federal grand jury.

His attorneys had filed a motion to suppress in the case, saying that the stop was unlawful because they contended his sticker was not covered, but that motion was never heard. Instead, a plea agreement was worked out.