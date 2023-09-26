YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County man Monday pleaded guilty in federal court to drug and gun charges.

Charles Edmonds, 27, entered his pleas before U.S. Judge John R. Adams in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to six counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Edmonds was indicted on the charges in May.

Sentencing is Jan. 24.

Five of the drug counts accuse Edmonds of selling oxycodone five separate times between April 1, 2022, and April 19, 2022. He is also accused of selling cocaine April 28, 2022, and methamphetamine April 30, 2022.

The indictment said Edmonds had two semiautomatic handguns on April 28, 2022, despite convictions in 2017 and 2019 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court which barred him from having guns.

The 2017 case was a gun case and the 2019 case was a drug case. Court records show that Edmonds was given a 15-month concurrent sentence on both cases in July 2019 and was released from prison in August 2020.

The cases were bound over to common pleas court from the Girard Municipal Court.