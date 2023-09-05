YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are recommending a five-year prison term for a man who pleaded guilty Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to shooting a woman on the North Side.

Quindaz Stubbs, 27, of Warren, entered guilty pleas before Judge Anthony Donofrio to a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony with a three-year firearm specification; and being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Charges of felonious assault and tampering with evidence were dropped in exchange for his plea. He is also free on electronically monitored house arrest until his Oct. 19 sentencing date.

Assistant Prosecutor Martin Hume told the judge that he is recommending Stubbs serve a year each on the aggravated assault and gun charge, along with the three-year firearm specification.

Under state law, Stubbs must serve the entire sentence for the firearm specification before his other sentences commence. Hume said the state would not object if Stubbs asks for judicial release when the sentence for the firearm specification is completed.

Stubbs is charged with a shooting early March 25 that injured a woman in the 200 block of Benita Avenue.

Reports said police were called to St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue for a report of a shooting victim. A witness told police that she was with the victim and they were at a roller rink in Cortland earlier in the evening and involved in a large fight.

The witness said they were not sure what the fight was over and were not the targets or instigators of the fight but were caught up in the fight, reports said.

They drove home to the house on Benita, and when they arrived, a car was in the driveway, but they thought the car belonged to someone they knew. However, a woman they did not know in the car began shouting and two men walked around the car, one of them crouching like he had a gun.

It was that man who reports said fired several shots, wounding the woman. Another relative took her to the hospital, reports said.

Stubbs was arrested by Liberty police. Youngstown police said Liberty officers were watching the area after the shooting call came in to see if anyone fled at a high rate of speed.

Police in Liberty say they were in the area of Gypsy Lane, near the Lane Manor Apartments, when they saw Stubbs and another man fleeing, heading toward the former North Side hospital.

However, police caught them and also found a gun. Stubbs was questioned by detectives before he was arrested.

He managed to post $50,000 bond, but that bond was revoked Aug. 16 after he failed to show up for a pretrial hearing and he was arrested. His bond was reinstated Tuesday and will be electronically monitored.