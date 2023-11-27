YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be Dec. 5 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man who pleaded guilty last week to wounding three people in a Youngstown bar.

Machai Cheatham, 22, pleaded guilty late Wednesday afternoon before Judge John Durkin to two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and attached firearm specifications.

The attorneys in the case are recommending a sentence of six to seven and a half years.

The pleas head off a trial that was scheduled to begin Monday. In earlier court documents, Cheatham had said he would be claiming self defense.

Cheatham had been free on $150,000 bond he posted Dec. 14, after a bond reduction hearing in municipal court. That bond was revoked Feb. 9 by Judge Durkin after the case was indicted by a grand jury.

Prosecutors made the request to revoke Cheatham’s bond because of a Feb. 8 arrest by Youngstown police on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Details of that case are unavailable, but it was dismissed as part of his plea.

Cheatham’s attorney, Lynn Maro, had said in court papers she has records from city police of shootings between 2016 and 2022 involving either Cheatham’s home or vehicle and also of a prior incident between Cheatham and a victim in the case, all part of her client’s self-defense claim.