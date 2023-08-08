YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The ninth of 14 people charged last year with conspiring to sell drugs in Youngstown in federal court pleaded guilty Monday.

Jason Stiner, 39, entered a guilty plea in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine and fentanyl.

Stiner is one of 14 people indicted last August for selling drugs in the Youngstown area from Feb. 8 2020 to Jan. 5, 2022, when investigators began serving search warrants in the case.

With Stiner’s plea Monday, nine of the 14 defendants in the case have now entered guilty pleas.

The indictment in the case said that Stiner was caught on wiretapped conversations asking for someone in the ring to leave drugs for him behind a dumpster at the Community Corrections Association facility on Market Street.

One of the members of the ring also accused Stiner of selling drugs in CCA and “lowballing” him, on how much of the proceeds Stiner wanted to give him.

Stiner also had a hearing Monday asking to be granted bond but Judge Pearson denied that request.

Stiner was in CCA as part of a sentence he received for an incident in November 2018 when a Youngstown police officer suffered a broken leg.

Reports said police tried to pull over a car Stiner was driving on Gibson Street for a traffic violation and Stiner threw something out the window.

Stiner stopped his car and ran into Homestead Park. Police tackled him, but as they wrestled him to the ground, he fell on an officer’s leg and broke it.

Stiner was ultimately sentenced to three years in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court and he was released to CCA when his prison sentence was completed.