YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who is on probation and parole in two separate cases is in the Mahoning County Jail on $15,000 bond after being arrested early Monday on a gun charge.

Phillip Hardy, 31, of Youngstown, was arraigned later Monday in municipal court on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony. He is expected to have a preliminary hearing Dec. 18.

Reports said Hardy was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Monday after he was spotted at South and Cornell avenues making an illegal turn while pulling out of a South Side bar.

When asked by police if he had any guns in the car, reports said Hardy told police there was a gun in the glove box belonging to his cousin. When police searched the car, they found an unloaded .45-caliber pistol, reports said. Reports said that a records check showed the gun was reported stolen in 2018 by the Goshen Police District.

Reports said Hardy told police he has been charged with crimes in the past.

In 2021, Hardy was placed on three years probation after pleading guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and fifth-degree felonies of aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business after police responded to a call that someone was sitting in a car with a gun next to them. Police found two guns in the car, reports said, one of them reported stolen in Florida.

In October 2022, Hardy was sentenced to a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. Details of that case were not available. He is also on parole for that charge.

In 2013, Hardy was charged with felonious assault for shooting a man on the South Side, but the charge was amended to discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. He was sentenced to six months in the Mahoning County Jail.