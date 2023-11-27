YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was placed on probation earlier this month after pleading guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of domestic violence was arrested Saturday after a woman claimed he beat her over a period of two days with brass knuckles.

Richard Edwards, 48, is in the Mahoning County Jail following his arrest Saturday evening on a third-degree felony count of domestic violence and a fifth-degree felony count of strangulation.

Reports said police were contacted about 8:40 p.m. by a caller who said a woman was being beaten at a home on North Portland Avenue on the West Side.

When officers arrived, they went in the back door and heard a thud from the basement, reports said. Officers looked and found Edwards, who struggled briefly before being placed in a cruiser, reports said.

Reports said a woman in the home told police that Edwards had been hitting her with brass knuckles on Friday and Saturday and that he had also choked her. Officers photographed several cuts and bruises on her back and side, some old and some fresh, reports said.

The woman was also bleeding from the nose and mouth and she also had scratches on her neck, reports said. She was examined by paramedics. Reports were not clear if she was taken to a hospital for further medical attention.

Police searched the basement and found a pair of brass knuckles that they took for evidence, reports said.

Reports said Edwards told the woman as he was in custody to not say anything to police or write anything down.

According to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court records, Edwards was sentenced Nov. 3 to one year of probation after pleading guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of domestic violence. The sentence was agreed upon by prosecutors and defense attorneys and upheld by Judge Anthony Donofrio at sentencing.

The charge stemmed from a July 6 arrest by city police at a home on North Portland Avenue, according to municipal court records. Edwards was also charged with strangulation in that case, but that charge was dismissed in exchange for his plea.

It is not clear if the home Edwards was arrested at Saturday is the same as the one where he was accused of domestic violence in July. Police reports for Saturday’s incident blacked out the address and name of the victim because of a provision under Marsy’s Law.

Edwards has been sentenced to prison twice in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for domestic violence. In 2010, he was sentenced to a year in prison after a guilty plea, and in 2012, he received a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to domestic violence. In a separate case, he also entered guilty pleas to charges of aggravated burglary and menacing by stalking.

In 2016, he was sent to prison for 10 months after pleading guilty to a charge of violating a protection order. He also served prison time in 2005 after he violated his probation on convictions for vandalism and menacing by stalking and in 2009 for carrying a concealed weapon.