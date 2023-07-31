YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who had a three-year warrant on animal cruelty charges is not allowed to own any more animals as part of his probation.

The prohibition was given Monday to Richard Guzman, 36, who pleaded guilty before Judge Carla Baldwin in municipal court to two second-degree misdemeanor counts of cruelty to companion animals.

Guzman pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to probation. As a condition of his probation, he is not allowed to own any more animals.

The charges were filed Aug. 26, 2019, following a July 9, 2019, incident at a home on the East Side where Guzman was at.

A dog Guzman owned was found dead, and two dogs and a cat also were suffering from severe neglect.

Those animals were able to be adopted, but the process was lengthy because of the medical care they required, a spokeswoman for Animal Charity said Monday.

Guzman was not served with the warrants until a July 11 arrest after a high-speed chase by members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol through Jackson Township and Austintown. Guzman was taken into custody in Youngstown after stopping at an East Side home on South Garland Avenue.

Reports said speeds reached up to 90 miles an hour during the chase.

Guzman pleaded guilty July 19 in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown to an amended charge of failure to comply, a first-degree misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with a prior conviction within 20 years, court records show. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 150 days suspended. He will be on probation for one year after he completes his jail sentence.

Court records also show Guzman must get an alcohol assessment.