YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail, facing charges related to an investigation into child pornography.

Derrick Earvin, 24, is being held on three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance charges. A Mahoning County grand jury returned an indictment in the case last week, and U.S. Marshals arrested him

According to Youngstown police, they searched Earvin’s home on Arcadia Avenue in May after tips to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Electronics were seized during that search, and material showing sexual abuse of a child was found, police said.

Police said there was a local child who was a victim of the crimes.