YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police officers and firefighters responded to a motorcycle accident in Youngstown Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the intersection of Poland and Leah Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Youngstown Fire Department said that the cause of the crash is unknown. Battalion Chief James Drummond said that the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The area had one lane blocked off, but it reopened prior to 7:30 a.m.