YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man has been indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury in connection to a South Side shooting incident.

Earvin Rolle, 30, was indicted on three charges of felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises — all with firearm specifications.

The charges stem from a June 30, 2023, shooting incident where reports state Rolle fired several shots into a home in the 600 block of West Dewey Avenue, where a woman was hit in the leg by a bullet fragment.

Witnesses told police a car stopped in front of the home and Rolle, who was in the car, fired several shots before leaving.