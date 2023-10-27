YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man accused of beating a woman so badly her eyes were swollen shut was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Dandre Williams, 25, is charged with felonious assault and strangulation, both second-degree felonies; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony.

Williams is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in common pleas court. He has been in the Mahoning County Jail on $50,000 bond since his arraignment Aug. 18 in municipal court.

Williams was arrested Aug. 17 after police were called about 9:15 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Norwood Avenue for a report of a woman covered in blood.

Police found the 31-year-old victim after they were flagged down in front of the house by a relative. She was covered in blood, her eyes were swollen shut and she could barely talk because of the blood crusted around her mouth.

She did, however, manage to tell police that Williams had beaten her in a garage on Crandall Avenue and she managed to make it back to her cousin’s house to call for help.

As police were talking to her, a man in the 700 block of Norwood Avenue was calling for an ambulance because he had some scratches he wanted treated. When police checked, they found the man was Williams, and he was taken into custody there.

Williams complained of his scratches and a headache and was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined before he was booked into the jail. The victim was also taken there and was on oxygen when police left, reports said.

Officers searched and found a detached garage in the 700 block of Crandall Avenue where they found bloody pieces of wood and drywall and a concentrated blood stain on the floor, as if someone had been lying there for a long time, reports said.