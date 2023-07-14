YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a man whose Boardman apartment was searched as part of a drug investigation.
Jose Valentin, 27, was indicted on first-degree felony charges of trafficking in a fentanyl related compound and possession of a fentanyl related compound.
Both of those charges carry major drug offender specifications as well as a one-year firearm specification. Valentin also faces an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
Valentin has been free on bond since he was arrested May 17 after Boardman police served a search warrant at an apartment connected to him in the 100 block of Shields Road investigating drug activity.
Reports said Valentin was in a bedroom when officers went inside and slammed the door shut but came out a short time later without incident.
Reports said police found the following items while serving their warrant:
- 12 plastic bags containing blue pills with the imprint M30, totaling approximately 3,700 pills
- A .40 Glock 23 with a loaded extended magazine, determined by its serial number to be stolen during a New Castle burglary
- $675 in cash
- Two loaded magazines with a box of .40 caliber ammunition