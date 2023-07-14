YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a man whose Boardman apartment was searched as part of a drug investigation.

Jose Valentin, 27, was indicted on first-degree felony charges of trafficking in a fentanyl related compound and possession of a fentanyl related compound.

Both of those charges carry major drug offender specifications as well as a one-year firearm specification. Valentin also faces an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Valentin has been free on bond since he was arrested May 17 after Boardman police served a search warrant at an apartment connected to him in the 100 block of Shields Road investigating drug activity.

Reports said Valentin was in a bedroom when officers went inside and slammed the door shut but came out a short time later without incident.

Reports said police found the following items while serving their warrant: