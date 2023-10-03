YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who pleaded guilty to a murder he was charged with committing as a juvenile who had the case dismissed has been indicted on a federal gun charge.

Frankie Hudson Jr., 31, was indicted Sept. 20 on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment was unsealed Monday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

Court records do not show an arraignment date. The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Sara Lioi.

The indictment in the case said Hudson is accused of having a 9mm pistol January 13. The indictment does not provide any more specifics. An affidavit was not available in online court records.

Hudson is not allowed to have guns because of a 2012 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of being in a criminal gang and aggravated robbery. He served an nine-year sentence in that case.

In 2017, Hudson pleaded guilty to killing a man in 2010 during a robbery at a market on Breaden Street when he was 17. That conviction was later overturned on appeal when the state Supreme Court ruled that Hudson should have been indicted as a juvenile in the case instead of an adult.

Hudson was also found not guilty of the 2011 shooting death of a teen on South Avenue during what prosecutors said was a drug deal that turned sour.