YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is charged with felonious assault after reports said he stabbed another man Monday inside a South Side home that police described as “deplorable.”

Kevin Kramer, 45, of Youngstown, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 8:40 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of Ridge Avenue for a report of a stabbing, and when they arrived, a small child came out, latched on to an officer’s leg and said her father had been stabbed by her uncle.

Police went inside and found a man holding a knife in the kitchen standing over Kramer, who was on the floor. The man was ordered at gunpoint to drop the knife and get on the ground, which he did.

Kramer was covered in blood, reports said. Reports said the other man told police he was sitting on a chair when Kramer came up from behind and sliced his throat before he managed to beat Kramer severely.

Both men were examined at St. Elizabeth Health Center, where Kramer remained overnight. He is expected to be booked into the Mahoning County Jail when is released from the hospital.

Reports said several children live in the home, which has dog and cat feces and urine “all over the floor.” One of the children was sitting in a litter box, reports said, and three dogs were crammed together in a small case.